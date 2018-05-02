Qatar Airways CEO says delays on 777X programme but sees Boeing catching up

CARDIFF, Wales, May 2 (Reuters) - The CEO of Qatar Airways said that Boeing’s 777X aircraft programme was experiencing delays but he was sure that Boeing would catch up and deliveries of the jet would start on time in 2020.

“Boeing I think is a couple of months behind schedule but there is still time and they will catch up,” Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told reporters on Wednesday.

“Any new aircraft progamme will always have slippage but there is still time to deliver because the first delivery is in 2020...Except if there would be some certification issues, I think that the aircraft will be delivered on schedule.”

The 777X aims to maintain Boeing’s grip on the ‘mini-jumbo’ market by leapfrogging Airbus SE’s 365-seat A350-1000.