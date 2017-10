DOHA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said on Thursday it had acquired a 49 percent stake in AQA Holding, the new parent company of Italy’s Meridiana fly, with Alisarda maintaining a 51 percent share.

The Gulf-based carrier said in a statement that Francesco Violante, ex-CEO of SITA, had been appointed chairman of Meridiana. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)