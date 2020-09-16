Qatar's QDB extends loan guarantee program by three months, lifts ceiling - QNA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Development Bank has extended by three months a national programme to provide guarantees to local banks to grant interest-free loans to companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency QNA said on Wednesday.
The cabinet decision also raised the ceiling of the guarantees to 5 billion Qatari riyals, from 3 billion. The National Guarantee Programme was launched in April.
Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jan Harvey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.