January 23, 2018 / 9:28 AM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-Qatar picks banks for dollar bond issue -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes reference to Citigroup as one of the banks selected, clarifies number of banks)

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Qatar has picked banks to act as lead arrangers for its international bond issue, according to banking sources.

JPMorgan, Barclays, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Standard Chartered were among those selected to lead the issue, according to the sources. It would be Qatar’s first appearance in international debt markets since the beginning of a diplomatic crisis in the Gulf last year.

The Qatari government and banks did not immediately respond to Reuters queries. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, Davide Barbuscia.; Additional reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Louise Heavens)

