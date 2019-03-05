Qatar targets around $10 billion with jumbo bond issue - sources

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Qatar is expected to announce this week a jumbo international bond issue which could be in the region of $10 billion, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Such a debt sale would be the largest placement by an emerging market sovereign this year and would outsize Saudi Arabia’s $7.5 billion jumbo debt issuance in January.

Qatar’s deal should be announced later on Tuesday or on Wednesday at the latest, said the sources.

The ministry of finance declined to comment. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Shri Navaratnam)