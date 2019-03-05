UPDATE 4-Qatar targets around $10 billion with jumbo bond issue, sources say

(Adds analyst’s comment on demand)

By Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Qatar is expected to announce this week a jumbo international bond issue worth around $10 billion, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

A debt sale that big would be the largest placement by an emerging-market sovereign this year, outdoing Saudi Arabia’s $7.5 billion debt issuance in January.

Qatar’s deal should be announced later on Tuesday or on Wednesday at the latest, the sources said. The ministry of finance declined to comment.

Qatar does not need to raise financing. It forecasts a budget surplus of 4.3 billion riyals ($1.18 billion) in 2019, partly because of higher oil prices.

But the government is expected to tap the debt markets to take advantage of improved conditions and to provide a benchmark for government-related entities that plan to sell bonds.

“Appetite should be ample, market conditions are very favorable at the moment as recent new issues this year in emerging markets have illustrated, with a massive about-turn compared to the fourth quarter of 2018,” said Richard Briggs, emerging markets strategist at CreditSights.

Qatar’s 2019 budget assumes an average oil price of $55 a barrel. Brent crude futures were around $65 on Tuesday.

“We expect that with moderate oil prices close to the current levels, Qatar’s budget will be more or less balanced in 2019,” said Alexander Perjessy, a senior analyst, at Moody’s Sovereign Risk Group.

The bonds would go to cover a $1 billion international bond repayment this year, Perjessy said, and would be “a combination of taking out insurance against a potential downturn in oil prices and pre-financing next year’s very large $10.5 billion of scheduled external redemptions.”

Qatar’s maturities next year include a $2.5 billion sovereign bond and a $5.5 billion syndicated bank loan due in December 2020.

A group of banks, including Standard Chartered, has been appointed to lead the new debt sale, the sources said. Standard Chartered declined to comment.

One of the sources said Barclays is also expected to have a lead role in the deal. The bank declined to comment.

Qatar raised $12 billion last April, marking a successful comeback to international debt markets despite a rift with its Gulf neighbours.

Doha has been locked in a diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain since June 2017. They all severed diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism, a charge Doha denies.

But the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas has largely overcome the economic impact of the boycott, also with the help of higher energy prices. ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Larry King, Kevin Liffey and Kirsten Donovan)