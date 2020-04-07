Qatar gets over $41 bln in orders for bonds, tightens guidance - sources

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Qatar received over $41 billion in combined orders for a planned issue of dollar-denominated bonds in tranches of five, 10 and 30 years, two sources said on Tuesday.

Qatar tightened the price guidance for the bonds by 35 basis points (bps) across the three tranches, to around 300 bps over U.S. treasuries for the five-year tranche, around 305 bps over the same benchmark for the 10-year tranche and 4.4% for the 30-year tranche, the two sources and a third source said.

The deal is expected to close later on Tuesday.