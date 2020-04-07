Financials
Orders for Qatar dollar bonds issue top $25 bln - document

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Qatar received over $25 billion in combined orders for a planned issue of dollar-denominated bonds in tranches of 5, 10, and 30 years, a document showed on Tuesday.

There was a slight skew towards the 30-year bonds, the document showed. Qatar kept for the time being its initial price guidance unchanged at around 335 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for the 5-year, around +340 bps for the 10-year and around +475 bps for the 30-year tranche.

The sale is expected to be completed on Tuesday.

Reporting by Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia; editing by John Stonestreet

