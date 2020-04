DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Qatar was set to raise $10 billion with a three-tranche bond deal on Tuesday, a document showed.

Qatar launched five-year bonds worth $2 billion at 300 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, $3 billion in 10-year bonds at 305 bps over the same benchmark and $5 billion in 30-year bonds at 4.4%, the document from one of the banks leading the deal said.