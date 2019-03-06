Qatar starts marketing multi-tranche dollar bond - sources

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Qatar started marketing a dollar bond issue split into tranches of five, 10 and 30 years, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The five-year notes are offering an initial price guidance of around 110 basis points over US Treasuries, while the 10-year and the 30-year notes offer around 160 bps and 200 bps over the benchmark.

Barclays, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered have been hired to lead the five- and 10-year notes, while Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners for the 30-year tranche, which is a Formosa bond.

Qatar’s ministry of finance and the banks did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)