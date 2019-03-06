UPDATE 1-Qatar starts marketing multi-tranche dollar bond

(Adds detail, context)

By Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Qatar, the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, started marketing on Wednesday a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue split into tranches of five, 10 and 30 years.

The debt sale, which sources said could go up to around $10 billion, will be finalised later on Wednesday, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by Reuters.

The five-year notes are offering an initial price guidance of around 110 basis points over US Treasuries, while the 10-year and the 30-year notes offer around 160 bps and 200 bps over the same benchmark.

Barclays, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered have been hired to arrange the five- and 10-year notes, the document showed.

The Taiwanese branches of Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners for the 30-year tranche, which is a Formosa bond - a type of debt securities sold in Taiwan by foreign issuers and denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

Qatar is rated Aa3 by Moody’s, and AA-(minus) by S&P and Fitch.

Last year it raised $12 billion through a similarly structured bond deal, outdoing an $11 billion debt sale by its rival Saudi Arabia.

That deal was seen as a big success for Doha as it was its first test of international investor demand after a boycott imposed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, which severed diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Andrew Heavens)