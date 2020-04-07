UPDATE 3-Qatar launches bond sales as it postpones project spending

(Adds book size, details)

By Davide Barbuscia and Saeed Azhar

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Qatar started marketing U.S. dollar-denominated bonds in tranches of 5, 10, and 30 years on Tuesday, a document showed, seeking to raise cash against a backdrop of low oil prices and market uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Qatar is the first Gulf state to issue international securities since crude prices plunged early last month, pushing up borrowing costs for governments of the oil-producing region.

Qatar is offering an initial price guidance of around 335 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for the 5-year tranche, around 340 bps over the same benchmark for the 10-year tranche and around 4.75% for the 30-year tranche, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by Reuters.

The 30-year notes are Formosa bonds, or bonds sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

“The bond sale’s success will depend on the pricing, which will determine investor appetite for a deal,” Castlereagh Associates, a London-based research consultancy, said in a note this week. “The Qatari leadership will want to steal ahead of its neighbours and demonstrate there is demand for the issue.”

The initial price guidance puts the notes at a premium of around 75 to 80 basis points over Qatar’s existing bonds due in 2024, 2029 and 2049, Refinitiv data shows.

A separate bank document showed the deal, which is likely to be finalised later on Tuesday, had gathered more than $25 billion in orders.

Qatar has hired Barclays, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, QNB Capital, Standard Chartered, and UBS to arrange the debt sale.

The presence of an American bank, JPMorgan, in the group of advisers was a sign that Qatar was aiming to tap as much global liquidity as possible, said a source close to the deal. JPMorgan declined to comment.

Only European and Qatari banks had arranged Qatar’s public dollar bonds after an embargo imposed on Doha by neighbouring countries since mid-2017 in a row over security issues.

VIRUS IMPACT

The bond prospectus, seen by Reuters, said the new coronavirus outbreak could continue to hurt Qatar’s economy and financial markets, and could even lead to recession this year.

Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, has asked the government to postpone $8.2 billion of unawarded contracts on capital expenditure projects because of the outbreak, the prospectus said.

A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lower oil prices have “had a significant impact” on the state’s revenues and its financial conditions, the prospectus said. The oil and gas sector contributed 83.3% of Qatar’s total revenue in 2018 and 34% of its total nominal GDP last year.

“If these projects resume in 2021 or 2022, they will support the economy in the future,” said Richard Segal, a senior investment analyst at Manulife Asset Management.

“Moreover, almost every economy will contract this year, and Qatar has done well with crisis management in the past ten years. Thus, I don’t think investors will be too concerned.”

Other governments in the region are also exploring funding options. (Editing by Larry King and David Goodman)