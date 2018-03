DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum and its partners won bids for four exploration blocks in the Campos basin off Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro coast on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

It will hold a 30 percent stake in two of the blocks to be explored along with Exxon Mobil Corp and Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA < and 36 percent in another two to be explored with Exxon. (Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Adrian Croft)