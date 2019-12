DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Qatar announced a budget of 210.5 billion Qatar riyals ($57.83 billion) on Monday, a 1.9% increase in expenditure when compared to 2019, the ministry of finance said.

The Gulf Arab country expects a surplus of 500 million riyals next year compared to a surplus of 4.4 billion riyals this year, a ministry statement said. ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)