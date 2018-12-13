Qatar forecasts $1.2 bln surplus in 2019 budget

DOHA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Qatar’s 2019 state budget forecasts a 4.3 billion riyal ($1.2 billion) surplus, with spending slated to increase 1.7 percent from this year’s budget plan, a statement from the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The plan said Qatar would not impose a value-added tax in 2019 as the effects of the tax were still being assessed.

However, a tax will be imposed by the beginning of 2019 on some health-damaging goods, including a 100 percent levy on tobacco and energy drinks, and a 50 percent levy on sugary drinks, the ministry said. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Andrew Torchia)