UPDATE 1-Qatar 2019 budget sees small spending boost, return to surplus

(Recasts with details of spending, revenue)

DOHA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Qatar’s state budget for 2019 features a small increase in government spending and the first surplus in three years, thanks to higher oil prices and a new tax, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Like several other energy-exporting Gulf countries, Qatar expects a substantial rise in revenues next year. But the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas exporter is adopting a conservative approach in its budget.

Spending is projected at 206.7 billion riyals ($56.8 billion) next year, up only 1.7 percent from the budget plan in 2018. That contrasts with a projected 20.5 percent jump in revenue to 211.0 billion riyals.

As a result, the government expects to post a 4.3 billion riyal budget surplus in 2019, swinging into the black after an estimated 28.1 billion riyal deficit this year.

Much of the expected revenue windfall is due to higher energy prices; next year’s budget assumes an average oil price of $55 a barrel, up from $45 in the 2018 budget.

But Qatar is also imitating neighbouring Gulf states in boosting taxation. A tax will be imposed by the beginning of 2019 on some health-damaging goods, including a 100 percent levy on tobacco and energy drinks, and a 50 percent levy on sugary drinks, the ministry said.

However, the government said it would not go ahead with imposing a value-added tax in 2019. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates introduced 5 percent VAT this year to reduce their dependence on oil revenues, but Qatar wants more time to assess the effects of VAT, the ministry said. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Andrew Torchia; editing by Martyn Herman)