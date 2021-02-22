Qatar's Commercial Bank hires banks for AT1 bonds - document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar’s Commercial Bank has hired banks for a planned issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 bonds that will be non-callable for five years, a document showed.

Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and QNB Capital will arrange investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks show.

An unrated benchmark issuance may follow, subject to market conditions.