Qatar central bank sells 1.5 billion riyals of T-bills

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central banks sold 1.5 billion riyals ($399.98 million)of Treasury bills, it said on Tuesday.

It sold 900 million riyals of three-month bills at a yield of 2.49 percent, 400 million riyals of six-month bills with a 2.69 percent yield, and 200 million riyals of nine-month bills at 2.84 percent.

Last month, the central bank sold 550 million riyals of three-month bills at a yield of 2.65 percent, 300 million riyals of six-month bills with a 2.8 percent yield, and 150 million riyals of nine-month bills at 3 percent. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Jon Boyle)