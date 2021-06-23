Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Qatar central bank governor sees no need to change currency peg regime

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Qatar's central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani claps during the 58th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Central Bank Governors' annual meeting in Manama September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed (BAHRAIN - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS HEADSHOT)

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar has no need to change its currency peg regime despite concerns about rising inflation, the governor of the Gulf state’s central bank said on Wednesday.

“I don’t think we’ll change our regime at this moment, there is no need,” Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said at an economic forum organised by Bloomberg.

The Qatari riyal has been officially fixed at 3.64 to the dollar since 2001.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Mark Heinrich

