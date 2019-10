DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank said on Thursday it was cutting its key interest rates by 25 basis points, following a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut borrowing costs for the third time this year.

The Gulf Arab state central bank cut the lending rate to 4.25%, the repo rate to 2% and the deposit rate to 2%. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Maha El Dahan; editing by John Stonestreet)