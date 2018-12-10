Qatar banks' reserves rise 5 pct in Jan-Sept -central bank

DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank governor said that the total reserves of Qatari banks grew 5 percent over the first nine months of 2018.

Preventive measures taken by Qatari banks have improved the resilience of the banking system, Sheikh Abdullah in Saud al-Thani said at a financial conference in Doha.

Qatar’s economy has overcome a boycott by other Gulf states and has become even stronger than before, he said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Susan Fenton)