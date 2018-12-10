Financials
December 10, 2018 / 7:08 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Qatar banks' reserves rise 5 pct in Jan-Sept -central bank

1 Min Read

DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank governor said that the total reserves of Qatari banks grew 5 percent over the first nine months of 2018.

Preventive measures taken by Qatari banks have improved the resilience of the banking system, Sheikh Abdullah in Saud al-Thani said at a financial conference in Doha.

Qatar’s economy has overcome a boycott by other Gulf states and has become even stronger than before, he said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.