DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank plans to issue roughly the same amount of riyal debt in 2018 as it did in 2017, when it issued 47.5 billion riyals ($13.0 billion), including 18.5 billion riyals of bonds and sukuk, its governor was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani was speaking in an interview with the Arabic-language Lusail newspaper. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing by Andrew Torchia; editing by Larry King)