Banque Havilland denies currency manipulation following Qatar lawsuit

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-Based Banque Havilland on Monday denied that it had engaged in action designed to weaken Qatar’s economy.

Earlier on Monday, Qatar filed lawsuits against the bank, the United Arab Emirates’ First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Saudi Arabia’s Samba Bank, accusing them overseas currency manipulation which damaged its economy.

“The Bank has launched an independent forensic investigation on the matter led by external legal counsel,” Banque Havilland said in a statement.

“The investigation has established that the Bank did not engage in any transaction contemplated in the related articles published at the time.” (Reporting by Phil Blenkinsop, writing by Foo Yun Chee;)