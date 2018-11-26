Qatar expects first 6 F-15 fighter jets delivered by March 2021

DOHA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Qatar expects the first six F-15 fighter jets to be delivered to the country’s air force by March 2021, a military official said on Monday.

An additional six fighter jets will be delivered two to three months after the initial batch is received and then four more every three months, Brigadier General Issa al-Mahannadi told reporters at the Al Udeid air base in Qatar.

Qatar signed a deal to buy 36 F-15 war planes from the United States in 2017. (Reporting by Eric Knecht, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alison Williams)