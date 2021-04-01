Qatar's economy shrinks 3.9% in fourth quarter of 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar’s economy contracted by 3.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020, government data showed, with transportation and storage activity plummeting 32.8% and construction down nearly 5%.
Gross domestic product, based on constant prices, also fell on a quarterly basis, decreasing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, the Planning and Statistics Authority said in a statement.
GDP shrank 4.5% in the third quarter on annual basis but grew 5.6% compared to the previous three months.
In December, the International Monetary Fund projected Qatar’s GDP contraction in 2020 at 2.5%. It projected a rebound to growth of 2.7% in 2021.
Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.