Qatar's GDP falls 0.6% year-on-year in fourth quarter

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Qatar’s economy contracted by 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, as mining and quarrying activities fell by 3.4% in the quarter compared to a year prior.

Gross domestic product also contracted by 1.4% in the fourth quarter compared to the third, based on constant prices, the data showed.

Qatar sold $10 billion in a three-tranche bond deal on Tuesday. The bond prospectus, seen by Reuters, said the new coronavirus outbreak could continue to hurt Qatar’s economy and financial markets, and could even lead to recession this year. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Catherine Evans)