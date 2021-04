CAIRO, April 14 (Reuters) - The Qatari Cabinet approved on Wednesday a bill that will allow non-Qatari investors to own up to 100% of the capital of companies listed on the Qatar stock exchange, according to a statement.

The Cabinet also decided to keep central bank liquidity support for local banks based on need as the country faces a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Leslie Adler)