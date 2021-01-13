Qatar airways resumes flights to Egypt starting 18 January 2021 - tweet

CAIRO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Qatar airways the Qatari flag carrier announced on Wednesday the resumption of its flights to Egypt starting with services to the capital Cairo on 18 January 2021, followed by Alexandria, a Mediterranean port city on 25 January, the airline announced in a tweet.

The resumption comes after al Ula agreement that took place last week in Saudi Arabia ending a dispute that started in 2017 between Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt at one side and Qatar at the opposite side.