Qatar signs agreement with China's Yutong to manufacture electric buses

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Free Zones Authority on Monday signed an agreement with China’s Yutong, one of the world’s largest bus and coach suppliers, and local transport services provider Mowasalat, for the manufacture of electric buses in the zones.

The first e-buses will be produced for the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 and beyond and is part of a wider Qatari initiative to ensure 25% of the public bus network is powered by electricity in time for the tournament, the authority said.