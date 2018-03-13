FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 13, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Qatar Petroleum renews shared oilfield concession agreement with UAE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum said on Tuesday it has signed a concession agreement with the United Arab Emirates to continue the development and operation of the shared Al-Bunduq offshore oil field.

The agreement, which comes amid an embargo on Doha by some Arab countries, including the UAE, was signed with Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Japan’s United Petroleum Development Co, and Bunduq Company Ltd, QP said in a statement on its website.

“The signing of the new agreement comes as the original concession agreement expired on March 8, 2018. It will govern the continued development and operation of the shared field,” QP said. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.