Energy
January 19, 2020 / 10:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Qatar to build solar power plant with Total and Marubeni

1 Min Read

DOHA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Qatar has signed an agreement with France’s Total and Japan’s Marubeni to build a solar power project with capacity of about 800 megawatts (MW), Qatar’s energy minister said on Sunday.

The cost of the project is about 1.7 billion riyals ($467 million), Saad al-Kaabi, who is also chief executive of Qatar Petroleum (QP), told a news conference in Doha.

Qatar’s Siraj Energy, a joint venture owned by QP and Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC), will hold a 60% stake in the solar plant. The remaining 40% will be owned by both Marubeni and Total. ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme Writing by Rania El Gamal Editing by David Goodman )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below