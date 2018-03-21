FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 4:51 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Qatar bourse to list Masraf Al Rayan's ETF

Hadeel Al Sayegh

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Qatar’s stock market will list Masraf Al Rayan’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Wednesday, a bourse filing showed.

The ETF listing will be Qatar’s second this year, after local asset manager Amwal in March launched its ETF, an equity fund tracking 20 of the largest and most liquid stocks in the market.

Masraf Al Rayan’s ETF will track the QE Al Rayan Islamic Index of sharia-compliant stocks in Qatar. The Group Securities will act as the liquidity provider for the ETF, the bourse said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous and Amrutha Gayathri)

