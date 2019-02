DOHA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The European Union (EU) and Qatar finalised negotiations for a comprehensive air services agreement, an official said on Tuesday.

The agreement, expected to be signed later this year, addresses the need to maintain open but fair markets, European Commission Director General for Mobility and Transport Henrik Hololei told reporters at a CAPA summit in Doha. (Reporting by Eric Knecht, writing by Alexander Cornwell)