DOHA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Qatar’s finance minister said on Monday he expects the 2019 budget to have a surplus, given moderate oil prices and lower expenditure.

Ali Shareef al-Emadi told a conference in Doha that during the last nine months Qatar had achieved its first budget surplus in two years.

The Gulf Arab state’s economy has largely recovered from a boycott imposed by its powerful Arab states last June. (Reporting by Eric Knecht)