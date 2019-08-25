Qatar fines First Abu Dhabi Bank $55 mln in market manipulation probe

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The regulator of the Qatar Financial Center said on Sunday it had fined First Abu Dhabi Bank 200 million Qatari riyals ($54.93 million) for obstructing a probe into suspected market manipulation.

A FAB spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The QFC Regulatory Authority said in a statement it had started an investigation in March 2018 into suspected manipulation by FAB of the Qatari Riyal, Qatari government securities and related financial instruments.