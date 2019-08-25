Financials
August 25, 2019 / 12:15 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Qatar fines First Abu Dhabi Bank $55 mln in market manipulation probe

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The regulator of the Qatar Financial Center said on Sunday it had fined First Abu Dhabi Bank 200 million Qatari riyals ($54.93 million) for obstructing a probe into suspected market manipulation.

A FAB spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The QFC Regulatory Authority said in a statement it had started an investigation in March 2018 into suspected manipulation by FAB of the Qatari Riyal, Qatari government securities and related financial instruments.

$1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals Reporting by Sylvia Westall, editing by Davide Barbuscia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below