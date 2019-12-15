Talks between Saudi Arabia and Qatar good for the region - Iran foreign minister

DOHA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Talks between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to heal their two-year rift are a good development for the whole Gulf region, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday in Doha.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade links with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of backing terrorism. Doha denies the charge and accuses its neighbours of seeking to curtail its sovereignty.