Details of U.S.-China "phase one" trade deal to come out over weekend -Mnuchin

DOHA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday a factsheet on “phase one” of a trade deal between the United States and China would come out on Saturday or Sunday.

Mnuchin told the Doha Forum conference in Qatar that the accord with China aims to create more reciprocal trade relations for many years, and that it would be “very good” for global growth.

Mnuchin also rejected accusations that Washington has been weaponising the U.S. dollar, saying that if it was not careful with sanctions, people would start using other currencies. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alexander Cornwell, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Mark Heinrich)