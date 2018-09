DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Qatar has appointed Mansour Ibrahim al-Mahmoud as chief executive of the Qatar Investment Authority, its sovereign wealth fund, the state news agency said on Wednesday.

The QIA’s previous CEO, Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saoud al-Thani, was appointed minister of state, the news agency quoted a royal decree as saying. (Reporting By Asma Alsharif; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)