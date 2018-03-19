FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 11:27 AM / in 15 hours

Qatar selects Japan's Chiyoda Corp for gas field's design contract

Hadeel Al Sayegh

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum has chosen Japan’s Chiyoda Corp for front-end engineering and design of the onshore facilities of the North Field expansion, the state-owned energy giant said in a statement on Monday.

Qatar lifted a moratorium on gas development from the North Field, the world’s biggest natural gas field, in April last year.

Qatar Petroleum said the facilities will produce an additional 23 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG, which will raise Qatar’s production from 77 to 100 mtpa. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
