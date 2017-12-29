Qatar GDP growth accelerates sharply in Q3

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics on Friday released the following preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product data, adjusted for inflation. QATAR REAL GDP Q3/17 Q2/17 Q1/17 Q4/16 pct change year/year 1.9 0.3 2.5 1.7 pct change quarter/quarter 5.5 0.2 -1.5 -2.1 NOTE. The base year is 2013. Second-quarter growth figures were revised lower. The mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil and gas, grew 0.2 percent from a year earlier and expanded 6.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter. The rest of the economy percent grew 3.6 percent from a year earlier and expanded 4.5 percent from the previous quarter. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)