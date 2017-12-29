FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2017 / 12:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Qatar GDP growth accelerates sharply in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 29 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ministry of Development Planning
and Statistics on Friday released the following preliminary
third-quarter gross domestic product data, adjusted for
inflation.
 
 QATAR REAL GDP                Q3/17     Q2/17    Q1/17    Q4/16
   
    pct change year/year         1.9       0.3      2.5      1.7
       
    pct change quarter/quarter   5.5       0.2     -1.5     -2.1
      
           
    NOTE. The base year is 2013. Second-quarter growth figures
were revised lower. 
    The mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil and gas,
grew 0.2 percent from a year earlier and expanded 6.6 percent
quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter.
    The rest of the economy percent grew 3.6 percent from a year
earlier and expanded 4.5 percent from the previous quarter.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
