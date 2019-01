DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Qatar’s gross domestic product growth accelerated to an annual 2.2 percent in the third quarter of 2018 from a revised 1.7 percent in the second quarter, the Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics said on Thursday.

Quarter-on-quarter growth climbed to 4.0 percent, the highest rate in at least two years, from 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Andrew Torchia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)