September 7, 2018 / 12:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Qatar's QIA seeks more investments in German financial sector

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority on Friday said it will focus its future investments in Germany on opportunities in the financial sector and promising developments in information technology, artificial intelligence and healthcare.

QIA Chief Executive Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saoud al-Thani told a bilateral investment conference that the government’s pledge to invest 10 billion euros in Germany over the next five years would give him more leverage to expand investments.

Qatar already holds a stake in Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Thomas Seythal)

