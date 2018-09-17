FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 12:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Qatar's Hassad Food to merge Australia farm portfolio with Macquarie's - QNA

1 Min Read

(Adds full statement from QNA)

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Hassad Food IPO-HASS.QA, the agricultural arm of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, is merging its Australian farm portfolio with that of Macquarie Group.

The investments will be incorporated into the Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) agricultural portfolio, according to a statement on the state-run Qatar News Agency.

The transition of the “significant majority of farms to MIRA’s agricultural portfolio” is expected to be completed before the end of the month, the statement said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)

