Qatar to reduce employees at workplaces in govt, private sectors - state news agency

CAIRO, April 30 (Reuters) - Qatar’s cabinet has decided to extend several measures to stem the spread of coronavirus including the reduction of employees at workplaces in the government and private sectors, state news agency QNA said on Thursday.

The cabinet decided to reduce the number of workers transported by buses to half of the current capacity.

In the same meeting headed by the prime minister and interior minister, Qatar’s cabinet approved a draft air services agreement between the government and China’s Macao Special Administrative Region. (Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)