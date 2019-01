DOHA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority aims to raise investments in the United States to $45 billion in the next two years from around $30 billion now, its chief executive said on Sunday.

The fund was looking to balance investment, so the level of U.S. investment is closer to that in Europe, Mansour Ibrahim al-Mahmoud told reporters. (Reporting By Eric Knecht; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)