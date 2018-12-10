Qatar Investment Authority has accelerated investments in technology - CEO

DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has accelerated its investments in technology and is keeping the door open to strategic partnerships for technology investments, its CEO said on Monday.

In the United States, the fund is focusing on “classic” sectors such as real estate, financials, and technology, Mansour Ibrahim al-Mahmoud told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Doha, adding this was until the QIA revisits its strategy in the future.

“We have already accelerated and we have done several investments in technology and we will keep the momentum until we increase our pie,” he said. (Reporting by Eric Knecht and Saeed Azhar, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Mark Potter)