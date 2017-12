DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Equity index compiler MSCI will continue to use onshore foreign exchange rates to value Qatari stocks until further notice, instead of switching to offshore rates, MSCI said on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, MSCI had said it would consider using offshore rates because economic sanctions against Doha had made it more difficult for foreign investors to obtain riyal onshore. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Sandra Maler)