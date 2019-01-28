Qatar National Bank hires banks for U.S. dollar bond deal - sources

LONDON/DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank , the largest bank by assets in the Middle East and Africa, is planning to issue shortly U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and has hired banks to arrange the debt sale, sources familiar with the matter said.

The planned bond issue would be QNB’s first public dollar bond transaction in over two years.

The lender has hired a group of banks including Barclays, Deutsche Bank, ING and Standard Chartered to arrange the transaction, said the sources.

QNB did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Virginia Furness in London, Davide Barbuscia and Tom Arnold in Dubai; Editing by Toby Chopra)