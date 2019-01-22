Qatar National Bank issues 500 mln renminbi in Dim Sum bonds

DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank, the largest bank by assets in the Middle East and Africa, has issued a 500 million renminbi ($73.45 million) bond with a 4.35 percent yield, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

The so-called Dim Sum bonds - debt securities issued outside of China but denominated in Chinese renminbi, rather than the local currency - have a three-year maturity and will be used for general corporate purposes.

Standard Chartered was the sole arranger and lead manager of the issue.