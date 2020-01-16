CORRECTED-Qatar National Bank issues $600 mln Formosa bond - spokesman

(Corrects to show sources, not spokesman, gave 40-year term)

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s biggest bank by assets, has issued a Formosa bond as part of efforts to diversify its funding sources, a spokesman said, while sources said the issue was for 40 years.

Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

Morgan Stanley was the sole arranger of the transaction, two sources familiar with the matter said. The bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Edmund Blair)